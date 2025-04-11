John Cena to reveal The Rock's role in his WWE match against Cody Rhodes on SmackDown? Analyzing WrestleMania possibility

WWE recently announced that John Cena will appear at the go-home edition of SmackDown for the final time before his match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship. Since Cena’s shocking heel turn, The Franchise Player and Rhodes have encountered each other thrice. However, their last encounter on RAW turned chaotic as The American Nightmare countered Cena’s cheap shot with his own Cross Rhodes.
The feud between John and Cody has reached its boiling point. However, fans are confused about The Rock’s absence, as he played a vital role in the saga. The Final Boss hasn’t been seen on TV since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, raising questions about his WrestleMania appearance.
In a shocking twist, John Cena could announce The Rock’s role during his match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at The Show of Shows. The Franchise Player could reveal, using his Board of Directors position, that The Final Boss has inserted himself in their match as the Special Guest Referee.
As the Special Guest Referee, The Rock could add more excitement and thrill to the main-event bout between Cena and Rhodes. The abovementioned angle is merely a speculation, and nothing is confirmed.
Triple H talks about working with The Rock in WWE ahead of WrestleMania
The Rock and Triple H have a long history together, from sharing the ring to being at the company’s top as major executives. Recently, the WWE CCO and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Triple H appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where The Game talked about multiple things, one of which was his bond with The Final Boss and his continued work with him under WWE’s banner.
The Game stated that he and The Rock still work behind the scenes to make the Stamford-based promotion great.
“What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be," he said.
With The Grandest Stage of Them All on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Cena-Rhodes saga and how it ultimately unfolds.