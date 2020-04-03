John Cena reveals fascinating conversation he had with Eddie Guerrero after a match

The Hall of Famer was keen to share some secrets with Cena after a 25-minute outdoor match.

Cena stated that conversations like these helped him learn wrestling.

John Cena and Eddie Guerrero

On the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves welcomed WWE legend John Cena and discussed a string of topics with him. The 16-time World Champion opened up about learning the art of pro-wrestling from all of the guys he stepped into the ring with, and he also recalled a moment that he shared with WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero in South Africa.

Cena revealed that he had a great match with Eddie in an outdoor tennis court in South Africa, which lasted for a good 25 minutes. Eddie instructed Cena several times during the match. When all was said and done, the latter approached Eddie and asked him about the instructions, to which he responded by saying that he is going to share a bunch of secrets with him.

"I remember the first time Eddie was like, 'Okay, just you and me here tonight. I'll see you out there tonight.' It was an outdoor tennis court in South Africa, and we went 25 minutes, and it was awesome. He was kind enough after the match, and I would be like, 'Eddie I heard this out there, why did you tell me to do that?' And that's when his face lights up like, 'Okay, now I get to tell you some of the secrets. This is what you do, this is what you don't do, this is why I did this, did you hear when they were like this, and I said this, and I said shut up, and don't do anything that's because we missed it. It was too late.' So, like, that's how I learned to wrestle."

It's incredible how Eddie taught Cena so much in a matter of minutes while interacting with him verbally during a match. Cena credited several other in-ring greats for helping him hone his in-ring skills and psychology.

Eddie is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats when it comes to showcasing a match or segment in front of the live audience. His demeanor and the way he used to present his gimmick of "lying, cheating, and stealing" to the fans made for a bunch of interesting and amusing scenarios.

Several current Superstars have stated that Eddie had a major influence on their careers. Cena made his way to the main roster in 2002 and got to be a part of the same show Eddie was in, for the next 3 years. Judging by Cena's words, it seems like Eddie helped him a great deal over that period.