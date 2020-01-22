John Cena reveals interesting reason behind wearing denim shorts in WWE

WWE veteran John Cena recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The 16-time World Champion opened up on his signature "jorts" that he used for the better part of his career, and stated that he used the outfit to suit his character of a wannabe rapper.

"So I wanted to do some sort of street clothes because my persona was a tough, wannabe rapper kid from the mean street of West Newbury. Tough to do that in your underwear, tough to do that."

Cena also talked about wearing cargo style shorts during his WWE run, and gave a rather interesting reason for doing so.

"I tried cargo pants and in front of the world a few times - here I am trying to put my life on the line with a superstar that I'm trying to have a match with and everybody's just looking at my d--k. So, denim is a safe play. And they're back in, so I kind of stood the test of time!"

Longtime fans of Cena might remember that he used to sport a pretty basic in-ring attire when he came up to the main roster back in 2002. He changed it to jorts after undergoing a gimmick change soon after, and the rest is history.