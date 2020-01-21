Goldberg reacts to 9-time Champion's challenge for a dream WWE match
As previously reported, WWE Superstar and 9-time Champion Big E recently talked about wanting to face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on the latest edition of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast. Big E added that he doesn't care about how good someone is in the ring, and how good their workrate is.
If I were to ever have a dream match, it would be against the one the only Goldberg. That's right, Goldberg. I don't wanna hear y'all talking about all this workrate, and how good guys are in the ring, and moonsaults. I don't care about any of that.
The former Universal Champion has now posted a response directed towards Big E's statement, which can be checked out in the tweet below:
Although he's 53 years old at present, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of Goldberg making a return to the squared circle somewhere down the line. Back in November, Goldberg had stated that "there's a good possibility that he'll be back". Goldberg's last match was against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019, which turned out to be a squash that ended in less than two minutes.