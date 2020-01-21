Goldberg reacts to 9-time Champion's challenge for a dream WWE match

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Goldberg is speechless upon learning of Big E's challenge

As previously reported, WWE Superstar and 9-time Champion Big E recently talked about wanting to face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on the latest edition of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast. Big E added that he doesn't care about how good someone is in the ring, and how good their workrate is.

If I were to ever have a dream match, it would be against the one the only Goldberg. That's right, Goldberg. I don't wanna hear y'all talking about all this workrate, and how good guys are in the ring, and moonsaults. I don't care about any of that.

The former Universal Champion has now posted a response directed towards Big E's statement, which can be checked out in the tweet below:

For once I’m at a loss for words https://t.co/29DiQKPvxO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 21, 2020

Although he's 53 years old at present, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of Goldberg making a return to the squared circle somewhere down the line. Back in November, Goldberg had stated that "there's a good possibility that he'll be back". Goldberg's last match was against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019, which turned out to be a squash that ended in less than two minutes.