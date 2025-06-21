John Cena’s former rival to return to WWE after 652+ days and challenge him for his title? Potential analyzed

John Cena shocked the wrestling world on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He destroyed CM Punk and then did something The Voice of the Voiceless did 14 years prior: he cut a pipebomb promo.

That pipebomb promo could be what leads Cena into his next feud after his bout with CM Punk at Night of Champions. In fact, it could start the SmackDown after the big premium live event. That show could see Dolph Ziggler return to WWE after more than 652 days to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Dolph Ziggler was released back on September 21, 2023, after a 19-year run with the sports entertainment juggernaut. He has since made TNA Wrestling his home, where he competes alongside his real-life brother as Nic Nemeth.

Due to the TNA Wrestling and WWE working relationship, it is quite plausible for Dolph to show up and challenge Cena. John mentioned his name in a promo on the blue brand last night, so Dolph could have seen the shout-out as more of a call-out. If that's the case, he's likely ready to pounce.

Cena and Ziggler wrestled numerous times in the past at live events and on Monday Night RAW. In 2012, the two went one-on-one at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. 13 years later, they could clash one last time.

Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, could join Dolph Ziggler back in WWE

Dolph Ziggler coming back to fight John Cena certainly seems possible after John mentioned his name on SmackDown. With that being said, John also mentioned two other names in his pipebomb promo.

The Undisputed WWE Champion also mentioned Claudio Castagnoli and Matt Cardona. For those unaware, Claudio is best known as former United States Champion Cesaro, and Cardo is best remembered for his stint as Zack Ryder.

Unfortunately, Cesaro won't be able to return to get a match with Cena like Dolph, as he is under contract to All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, on the other hand, could show up once again as Zack Ryder by Dolph Ziggler's side.

It could be quite the moment if both Ziggler and Ryder returned to World Wrestling Entertainment to confront John Cena following Night of Champions. With the long history John has had with both men and with the success they've found away from the promotion, it would be fascinating to witness.

Of course, only one could likely challenge John for his world title. Ziggler would most likely be the primary star of the duo, and Ryder could serve as his second.

Regardless of how they go about it, though, Triple H would be wise to make it happen.

