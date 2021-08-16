John Cena's Indian Connection

Ever since his surprise return at Money in The Bank, John Cena is all the WWE Universe can talk about. While the excitement for Summerslam is on fever pitch, the match card for the biggest event of the summer is decked with top stars from WWE.

John Cena is scheduled to go up against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns, either through nefarious circumstances or a mix of sheer mental and physical brilliance, has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE in recent memory. The Head of the Table can boast of victories over the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, and anyone else that dared step up to him.

Although Roman Reigns is having his best run in the company, the returning 16-time World Champion has shown that he is no pushover when it comes to the big stage. John Cena has encountered commercial success with his movies Fast and the Furious 9, Suicide Squad and Vacation friends - all becoming blockbuster hits. It can definitely be said that John Cena has owned the summer be it inside or outside of the squared circle.

The WWE Universe in India is also no stranger to John Cena. He is loved and emulated by millions across the country. A quick scroll across John Cena's Instagram profile shows the star's familiarity with people and events around the world. India also occupies a special place in his posts, with Cena posting about multiple events and occasions that his fans love talking about.

Let us take a look at three such moments when John Cena showed his appreciation for India:

#3 John Cena supports India for the cricket WTC Final

John Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. This post came right before the finals of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. This led many of Cena's fans in India to believe that it was the star's way of showing support and solidarity to the Indian Cricket team.

#2 Cena shows support for India’s biggest Bollywood stars

In another incident, John Cena posted a picture of the Bollywood father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. This post came at a time when the two Bollywood megastars were both diagnosed with Covid-19, making headlines the world over. This post again gave his fans in India a sense of belief that John Cena was aware of the impact of the pandemic in India, and showed his support during the trying times.

#1 When Cena posted a picture of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh

John Cena seems to be enamored by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. He has posted pictures of the Gully Boy star on multiple occasions. Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of Ranveer Singh with a fan. Like most of his other posts, this image too did not have a caption and it left fans guessing what may have been the reason behind the post.

The post caused quite a stir in B-town as the likes of Ranveer Singh himself and contemporaries like Arjun Kapoor also commented on the post.

John Cena is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam emanating from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Catch Cena in action on Sunday 21st August at 5:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 Channels and the SONY LIV app!

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Arjun