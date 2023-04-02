John Cena was one of WWE's top stars for much of 2000s. Over the last few years, however, he has been a part-timer for the company. With so many wins in his illustrious career, he hasn't had much success in his last few matches.

So when was his last singles win in a WWE ring? It turns out that the 16-time WWE Champion's last official win was five years ago against Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble held in Saudi Arabia.

WWE began its partnership with the country that year and utilized big names from the past like Cena and Triple H. Since then, Cena has appeared for big episodes of TV, like the anniversary of RAW show that took place last year.

How did John Cena fair in his last few singles matches?

In addition to facing Austin Theory tonight for the United States Championship, Cena has taken part in a few big matches over the last two years.

The Leader of Cenation's last singles bout was against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in 2021 where he fell to The Tribal Chief.

Before that, John Cena faced off against longtime rival Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt in 2020. It was a unique match for several reasons.

The COVID-19 Pandemic forced WWE to try something new, so Wyatt and Cena competed in a cinematic match that focused heavily on the past of both Cena and Wyatt. Despite a story-heavy match with little wrestling, The Eater of Worlds defeated Cena once the two ended up in the ring.

Due to his standing in the company, John Cena has become a part-time attraction like Brock Lesnar. He returns for big moments on RAW and SmackDown, and for big events like SummerSlam or WrestleMania.

A lot of his returns are meant to help put over younger and rising stars. His match with Austin Theory will be a big deal regardless of who comes out on top. Can he add another win to his resume?

