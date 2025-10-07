  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2025
  • John Cena’s next challenger: 3 WWE Superstars who could return during his match against AJ Styles

John Cena’s next challenger: 3 WWE Superstars who could return during his match against AJ Styles

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 07, 2025 20:51 GMT
WWE Archive - Source: Getty
John Cena in action against AJ Styles - Source: Getty

John Cena is set to face AJ Styles this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. The premium live event will take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and will feature several top superstars from both RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

Throughout this year, The Franchise Player has competed against many top superstars and his former rivals as part of his Farewell Tour, and he is currently scheduled to run it back with The Phenomenal One in Perth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could return during Jon Cena's match against AJ Styles.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

#3. Gunther could return at WWE Crown Jewel

Gunther had his last match in WWE at this year's SummerSlam Night One, where he lost his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk, and has been on hiatus since then. He initially regained the title by defeating Jey Uso on RAW after Money in the Bank, before finally losing it to Punk in New Jersey.

Ad

However, The Ring General could make a surprising return this Saturday at Crown Jewel during the upcoming showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles. It has been rumored that the Austrian star is the opponent for Cena's final professional wrestling match in December.

If this is proven true, Gunther might make his comeback at the upcoming premium live event to spark a feud with The Franchose Player.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Late last year, Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL during a live event and was expected to be out of action for six to nine months. He had debuted on the WWE main roster the same year on the April 8 episode of RAW, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ad

However, there have been speculations about the Stamford-based promotion bringing back the 31-year-old to spark a rivalry with Rusev. While this has yet to happen, Triple H might swerve fans by booking Dragunov's return this Saturday at Crown Jewel, probably to initiate a feud with John Cena after potentially defeating AJ Styles in Perth. If this happens, a bout between the duo could be a blockbuster given the momentum he has built on NXT.

Ad

#1. Kevin Owens

Kelvin Owens is another WWE Superstar who could return during John Cena's match against AJ Styles this Saturday at Crown Jewel. He has been out of action indefinitely after revealing that he had suffered a neck injury and would undergo surgery.

Owens was initially scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 before being replaced by Joe Hendry, who answered Orton's open challenge at The Show of Shows.

However, the 41-year-old might pull off a massive return at the Perth event as Cena's next challenger in a shocking twist. If this happens, a showdown between the veterans will be a must-see for fans, as the WWE Universe will love to see Kevin share a ring with The Franchise Player one more time before his retirement in December.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications