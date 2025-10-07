John Cena’s next challenger: 3 WWE Superstars who could return during his match against AJ Styles

John Cena is set to face AJ Styles this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. The premium live event will take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and will feature several top superstars from both RAW and SmackDown.Throughout this year, The Franchise Player has competed against many top superstars and his former rivals as part of his Farewell Tour, and he is currently scheduled to run it back with The Phenomenal One in Perth.Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could return during Jon Cena's match against AJ Styles.#3. Gunther could return at WWE Crown JewelGunther had his last match in WWE at this year's SummerSlam Night One, where he lost his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk, and has been on hiatus since then. He initially regained the title by defeating Jey Uso on RAW after Money in the Bank, before finally losing it to Punk in New Jersey.However, The Ring General could make a surprising return this Saturday at Crown Jewel during the upcoming showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles. It has been rumored that the Austrian star is the opponent for Cena's final professional wrestling match in December. If this is proven true, Gunther might make his comeback at the upcoming premium live event to spark a feud with The Franchose Player.#2. Ilja DragunovLate last year, Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL during a live event and was expected to be out of action for six to nine months. He had debuted on the WWE main roster the same year on the April 8 episode of RAW, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.However, there have been speculations about the Stamford-based promotion bringing back the 31-year-old to spark a rivalry with Rusev. While this has yet to happen, Triple H might swerve fans by booking Dragunov's return this Saturday at Crown Jewel, probably to initiate a feud with John Cena after potentially defeating AJ Styles in Perth. If this happens, a bout between the duo could be a blockbuster given the momentum he has built on NXT.#1. Kevin OwensKelvin Owens is another WWE Superstar who could return during John Cena's match against AJ Styles this Saturday at Crown Jewel. He has been out of action indefinitely after revealing that he had suffered a neck injury and would undergo surgery.Owens was initially scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 before being replaced by Joe Hendry, who answered Orton's open challenge at The Show of Shows.However, the 41-year-old might pull off a massive return at the Perth event as Cena's next challenger in a shocking twist. If this happens, a showdown between the veterans will be a must-see for fans, as the WWE Universe will love to see Kevin share a ring with The Franchise Player one more time before his retirement in December.