John Cena's real-life friend to ensure he loses to CM Punk at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's farewell has reached its highest point yet as he is set to face his iconic rival, CM Punk, at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Could his real-life friend be a catalyst to end his title reign?

After winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, John Cena successfully defended his title against Randy Orton and competed in several non-title matches featuring the likes of R-Truth, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. However, CM Punk confronted him on a recent episode of WWE RAW to lay out a challenge. The match will officially happen at WWE Night of Champions, and fans could witness a major swerve.

The upcoming premium live event will also feature the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, where Cena's real-life friend, Randy Orton, will compete against Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso. If he wins, he will secure a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, but what if he ends up on the losing side?

This will mean he will not be able to take revenge on The Greatest of All Time for defeating him in an unclean manner in his hometown of Saint Louis, Missouri. It could make him go berserk to attack Cena at Night of Champions, thus ensuring he loses the title to CM Punk. This could be a double turn where Randy Orton will be the heel, and John Cena will be the babyface moving forward.

This scenario could amaze the fans, but it must be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

Who else could interfere during John Cena and CM Punk's match at WWE Night of Champions 2025?

While Randy Orton's interference to ensure his arch-rival's defeat is possible, several other stars could appear during the Undisputed WWE Championship match at the upcoming premium live event.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, John Cena cut his own version of CM Punk's legendary pipebomb promo, before which he hit Ron Killings with his title. Killings hasn't gotten vengeance yet, so he could attack the 17-time World Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

Seth Rollins could also interfere to potentially cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, especially if The Best in the World gets close to victory. The two have a heated history, so Rollins might ensure Punk doesn't become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Who knows? The company could also surprise the fans by booking someone unexpected to interfere during the match.

