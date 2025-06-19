John Cena’s WWE retirement tour feels incomplete without one man; Triple H must pull some strings to bring him back

John Cena's WWE retirement tour has already reached its midpoint. The Franchise Player is now set to lock horns against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025. In his retirement tour, Cena has already won the Elimination Chamber 2025 match along with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This makes him a 17-time World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Cena has defeated Randy Orton & R-Truth in the past few months, and now his eyes are set on the Second City Saint.

Despite all these plans and the shocking heel turn of John Cena, his retirement tour feels incomplete without Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been absent from the Sports entertainment juggernaut since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

Following this, legal issues arose, and the name of the Beast became mired in controversy. Several reports disclosed that Lesnar does not have a clearance from WWE's legal team, which is why he has not yet returned to the company.

There were even rumors that the Suplex City Owner has potentially retired from the in-ring competition, but no official announcement has been made. Cena and Lesnar had an interesting rivalry in the history of WWE. The Beast Incarnate dominated the Cenation Leader at SummerSlam 2014 to become World Champion.

This match has even been marked as one of the most dominating matches in the career of the Beast. In 2012, the two veterans clashed at Extreme Rules 2012, where John Cena defeated Brock to emerge as the winner. Considering this history between the legendary stars, the incorporation of the 47-year-old star in Cena's retirement tour seems necessary.

This year will be marked as the final run of the Franchise Player in the squared circle. Post this, he will never wrestle again in the in-ring competition. Ignoring a chance to have Cena & Lesnar in the same ring could be a major mistake of the Triple H-led creative regime.

This is why the Game must pull some strings to bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE and have one more match against John Cena.

John Cena might seek vengeance against Brock Lesnar if he returns to WWE

If Triple H finally plans to bring back Brock Lesnar to the company, John Cena may seek vengeance against The Beast Incarnate. At SummerSlam 2021, Cena clashed with Roman Reigns and suffered the loss.

After the match, Lesnar made his earth-shaking return and confronted the Head of the Table. In the off-air moments, Brock attacked the Cenation Leader and took him to Suplex City.

Cena is yet to take revenge for this post-show attack, and if Brock returns, the Undisputed Champion can avenge it.

