John Cena sends message to fans before 'historic' WWE SmackDown episode

John Cena is set to appear on SmackDown

John Cena has taken to Twitter to promise that WWE will bring entertainment to families around the world during the “historic” March 13 episode of SmackDown.

As sports and entertainment events continue to be postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has confirmed that SmackDown will still air live on Friday night, but it will take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Cena, who is scheduled to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 36, sent out a positive message to the WWE Universe ahead of Friday’s show.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be a part of some “historic” moments. There is a lot going on, but tonight our family will bring entertainment to yours. #Smackdown TONIGHT on @WWEonFox! @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 13, 2020

WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Six years after John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, the two Superstars are set to do battle again after Wyatt’s alter-ego, “The Fiend”, convinced his former rival to go one-on-one with him at WrestleMania 36.

If the match goes ahead – Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue has the latest WrestleMania coronavirus update here – it will be the first time that Cena has competed in WWE since January 2019.

The 16-time World Champion has focused on his acting career over the last 14 months, with his most recent match coming in a Fatal 4-Way on RAW against Finn Balor, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in the build-up to the 2019 Royal Rumble.