John Cena Sr. suggests Braun Strowman should join AEW

John Cena Sr. has given his brutally honest opinion on WWE’s booking of Braun Strowman. John Cena’s father discussed various WWE topics with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, including the possibility of Braun Strowman faring better in AEW than WWE.

Drew McIntyre recently won the WWE Championship for the second time in 2020, while Braun Strowman held the Universal Championship earlier this year. John Cena Sr. has enjoyed McIntyre’s work but he fears WWE could use him in the same way as Strowman.

“I think McIntyre’s got a decent future ahead of him. He’s got a good look, he understands the business, but I’m so worried about him because look what they did to Braun Strowman. All I can say is this: Braun, great human being, they dumped him in the garbage. Here he is. He comes across as this huge, giant man, over with the fans – I mean over – and what happened?”

Dan Mirade mentioned the time that Braun Strowman dressed as an elf in 2017 for a WWE social media video before Christmas. John Cena Sr. made it clear in his response that he did not see a way back for Strowman after he became a comedy character.

“Bye. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone.”

When Dan Mirade spoke about Braun Strowman’s positive attributes, John Cena Sr. implied that he could be better suited in AEW.

“Well, AEW is knocking.”

Realistically, Braun Strowman is never going to join AEW. The Monster Among Men signed a long-term contract with WWE in 2019. He also told Lilian Garcia recently that he will only ever perform for WWE as an in-ring competitor.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use these quotes.

Braun Strowman in WWE

I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal pic.twitter.com/k7L2xX2LN1 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 22, 2020

Braun Strowman debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2015 as a serious character in The Wyatt Family. The Black Sheep of Bray Wyatt’s group did not say many words during his first year on RAW and SmackDown.

After breaking out as a singles Superstar in 2016, Braun Strowman began to cut more promos as one of RAW’s top heel characters. He then turned babyface for the first time in WWE towards the end of 2017.

The longer I wait the worse it’s gonna be for everyone!!! Every MF day I get bigger I get faster I get stronger. I am the definition of unstoppable!!!! Y’all must have forgot who the hell I am!!! #RemeberYouDidThis pic.twitter.com/9eDVkbGbAO — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 7, 2020

As John Cena Sr. alluded to, the Braun Strowman character underwent a change in 2018 when he became involved in more comedy segments. This involved teaming with 10-year-old Nicholas to win the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 34.

Braun Strowman has shown a more aggressive side to his personality on RAW in recent weeks. In storyline, he is currently suspended after attacking WWE official Adam Pearce.