  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena to be stripped of the Undisputed WWE Championship if one major thing happens? Potential explored

John Cena to be stripped of the Undisputed WWE Championship if one major thing happens? Potential explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 05, 2025 07:48 GMT
John Cena vs Cody Rhodes WWE SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
John Cena vs Cody Rhodes WWE SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are all set to lock horns in a rematch for the WWE Undisputed Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. Chaos is assured as Cena is expected to use his heel antics to win a rematch against the American Nightmare at the Biggest Party of Summer.

Ad

Heel Cena may go to any extent to win the match. Travis Scott could again interfere and try to help the Last Real Champion retain his title, replicating the WrestleMania 41 game plan. However, to ensure things go fairly and squarely, Nick Aldis could add a stipulation that if anybody interferes, John Cena will be stripped of his title.

Something similar happened when CM Punk faced The Rock at the Elimination Chamber 2013, and WWE barred The Shield with the same stipulation of stripping the champion if any interference occurred. This condition would raise the stakes of the bout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Cody Rhodes breaks silence on criticism of his WWE WrestleMania bout against John Cena

During his appearance on Busted Open 24/7, the American Nightmare promised his fans that he would win back his title.

Furthermore, Rhodes took all the responsibility for the fans’ backlash for his slow-paced bout at WrestleMania and assured fans that at SummerSlam, he would reach the finish line.

Ad
"I don't want to go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I'd like to get him to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," Rhodes said.

It will be interesting to see how the Rhodes-Cena saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications