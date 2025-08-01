  • home icon
  John Cena to be stripped of Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown for breaking a rule? Exploring the possibility

John Cena to be stripped of Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown for breaking a rule? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:40 GMT
John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion.
John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion. [Image credits: WWE YT channel]

John Cena's farewell tour from WWE will continue at SummerSlam. The Undisputed WWE Champion is set to tackle Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight showdown with the title on the line. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will serve as the go-home episode of the blue brand for the Biggest Party of the Summer, and there is a possibility that Cena could be stripped of his title for breaking a major rule.

The SmackDown brand is under the control of Nick Aldis, and the General Manager could make the bold decision of stripping Cena of the gold if he refuses to defend his title at the PLE. It's essential to note that the 17-time World Champion was not ready to put the gold on the line at SummerSlam, and he expressed this during the contract signing segment with Rhodes.

However, the American Nightmare still forced him to sign the contract, making a Street fight match official for the event. Considering this, it's likely that when John Cena appears on SmackDown before SummerSlam, he will refuse to defend the championship on August 3, 2025.

This will force the General Manager to strip the Undisputed WWE Title from John Cena, as he will be breaking the rule of not fulfilling his responsibility to defend the gold. Even if Cena raises the point of being forced to sign the contract by the American Nightmare, Aldis could state that the match was official way before that segment, as only the Street fight stipulation was added.

So, despite being the champion, John Cena is running from his responsibilities, and the SmackDown GM might not hesitate to strip him of the title. Though this scenario is highly unlikely to unfold, some drama could await us on the blue brand show before WWE SummerSlam.

Gunther already has high praise for WWE veteran John Cena

Gunther is the current World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night RAW, and despite being a heel star, he has high praise for the Cenation Leader. The Ring General recently shared his opinion on John Cena's farewell tour.

He asserted that Cena doesn't need the retirement tour as he has a lot more financially lucrative opportunities. Regardless, the 17-time world champion decided to give an entire year to the tour, which the Imperium Leader marked as a classy move.

Gunther has been one of the stars marked as the potential last opponent of John Cena on his retirement tour, and a showdown between them would indeed be a dream match.

