John Cena talks about his 15-year WWE streak coming to an end

John Cena

John Cena's record of being in at least 1 pay-per-view since his debut in the WWE came to an end last year. He was not involved in any PPV match last year and spoke about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he was a guest to promote Disney's Dolittle.

The 16-time champion revealed that he has officially moved on from the wrestling side of things to movies, which he is fully focused on. He spoke about how the days are more hectic which is why he is no longer a regular feature in WWE.

Cena also revealed that he is still a part of the WWE family and tries to help and mentor anyone whenever he can.

“This is the first time in 15 years, or maybe more, that I haven’t been on a WWE pay-per-view in a calendar year. So this is the first big transition. I’ve officially moved elsewhere. I’m not a regular player. WWE is still my heart. I’m still part of the family. I still keep in touch with a lot of folks. I try my best to teach and mentor when I can. But man, I’m 42.

"I’ve been proud of the effort I’ve put forth, and I just want to make sure I never get put in a position where paying customers look at the effort and say, ‘Eh, he’s sticking around cause he’s greedy.’”

John Cena did make one pay-per-view appearance in 2019 and that was at WrestleMania. He returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics in a segment with Elias.