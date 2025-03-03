John Cena to target former WWE Universal Champion, not Roman Reigns, following heel turn? Possibility explored after shocking Cody Rhodes attack

This past Saturday at Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the wrestling world after choosing to align with The Rock. He viciously assaulted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to cement his heel turn.

Ad

Cena won the Men's Chamber match, which earned him a title shot against Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in April. While the legend will certainly have his sights set on The American Nightmare, he may also look to target a former Universal Champion. During the Chamber contest, Cena had a brief staredown with Seth Rollins.

The Visionary had harsh words for the 16-time World Champion during the high-stakes bout. Cena ultimately played a major part in Rollins' elimination from the match. He delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Rollins before CM Punk pinned him.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With John Cena now embracing the dark side, he will surely want to get one over on Rollins after he insulted him inside the Chamber. Many expect Cena to target Roman Reigns due to their storied history. But The Cenation Leader might go after The Visionary since he is close to Rhodes.

What did The Rock say to John Cena after Elimination Chamber?

Once bitter rivals, Cena and The Rock have now joined forces. The 16-time World Champion seemingly sold his "soul" to The Final Boss in Canada.

Ad

Following Cena's shocking heel turn this past Saturday, The Rock revealed what he said to his ally after the show. During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Final Boss said:

"He flew in today, this morning, from Budapest. He’s flying out right now to Africa to continue [movie shooting]. That’s the level of commitment. I told him as he left, we say two things in wrestling vernacular. He said, ‘Thank you for the house.’ I said, ‘I’m proud of you.’" [From 1:18:42 to 1:19:06]

Ad

Check out the full video below.

For many years, John Cena represented all that was good about WWE, with his personality shining through the screen week after week. Now that he is a heel, fans are eagerly waiting to hear from Cena as they want to find out why he attacked Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.