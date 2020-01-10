John Cena teases a match at WrestleMania 36

John Cena is no longer a regular in WWE but he is always open to making appearances whenever he has the time. He was involved in a few matches in late December 2018 and early January 2019 but since then, he has not been seen in the ring.

There was a lot of talk about Cena returning for a match at WrestleMania 35 but he only made a brief appearance. He returned as Doctor Thugonomics and had a segment with Elias, but was not involved in any match.

Now, Cena himself has teased a match at WrestleMania 36. Cena appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said that he might be free at the time of WrestleMania as his shooting for Suicide Squad would be over by then.

"I always like for them to give me ideas and then me making it my own. We have WrestleMania around the corner and it happens to be in Tampa, where I live. I'll be in the neighbourhood. But it's not like I call someone up and be like, 'I wanna be in WrestleMania.' Those spots are very coveted.

"There are performers who work all year, 250 shows a year, to earn those spots. I would love to earn one of those. And the way you do that is by Vince McMahon calling you up and he says, 'Hey pal, I'd like you to do this.' Then I say, 'Yes sir' and put my own spin on it," [H/T Fightful]