John Cena teases Royal Rumble appearance

25 Jan 2020

John Cena

John Cena is always hinting at one thing or the other on Instagram and today's topic is an appearance at the Royal Rumble. The 16-time champion has posted an old photo of the Royal Rumble set, and that has got the WWE Universe talking.

WWE have already announced 27 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble. The three remaining spots are cut to two as Cain Velasquez has already said that he will be involved in the match as well.

So, if Cena is making a return to the Rumble match, he will be one of the only two surprise entrants on Sunday. The other one is still rumored to be Edge, but he has been squashing the rumors left, right and centre.

Cena's last Rumble appearance was back in 2018, and he was a part of the final 4 that day. He did not manage to pick up the win that night as Shinsuke Nakamura managed to outlast all the others and pick up the win.

The 16-time champion has already said that he wants to earn a spot at the WrestleMania and this could be the best way possible. Just imagine him appearing again at #30 and winning it, the way he did it back in 2008!