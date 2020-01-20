John Cena thanks The Rock for his new Hollywood career

John Cena did voiceover work for Dolittle (Pic source: WWE)

Dolittle was recently released in theatres this past weekend starring Robert Downey Jr, which featured a huge supporting cast including Antonio Benderas, Michael Sheen, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjini, and John Cena. The former 16-time World Champion voiced a polar bear named Yoshi.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, John Cena praised Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for paving the way for WWE Superstars like him. Without him taking a variety of roles, he would not be getting the opportunities right now. He said:

"It definitely has changed, and I think that rests on the already broad shoulders of Dwayne Johnson. He just made it acceptable to be something other than your wrestling persona. If you look at the correlation of wrestlers or WWE personalities in movies, they essentially played extensions of their WWE personality. I think Dwayne was one of the first ones to break that mold, and do it on such a grand scale that he couldn't be ignored."

In the past, WWE Superstars or wrestlers were only cast in certain roles. John Cena said that The Rock changed that and made it easier for those who followed. He said:

"As you know, typecasting takes a lot of attempts to unwire, and Dwayne has—through the legacy that he's built—he's made it easier for all of us"

John Cena has certainly started to break through to the Hollywood landscape as he has already been cast in Project X-Traction, Fast & Furious 9, and The Suicide Squad. His praise for The Rock is legitimate and makes perfect sense.

The Great One is not only the most successful WWE Superstar of all time to cross over into Hollywood, but he is also the biggest movie star on the planet. Now, that's a Hollywood ending.