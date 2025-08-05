John Cena To Reunite With Former Partner After Shocking Moment On WWE RAW? Potential Explored

Following Becky Lynch's win at SummerSlam, Lyra Valkyria is in the Women's Intercontinental Champion's rear-view mirror. The person who seems to be next in line for The Man is WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Ad

Bella interrupted Lynch's victory parade last night on WWE RAW and cut a great promo. The veteran's words made Becky look in the mirror, as the Hall of Famer expressed that the Irish star isn't leaving people behind; she is holding them down.

During the promo battle with Nikki Bella, Becky took the cheapest shot possible. With the conversation centered around the past, Lynch mentioned the man Nikki can't see in her mirror anymore, John Cena. But... what if she can?

Ad

Trending

To be fair to her, Becky Lynch wasn't the first person to talk about personal relationships last night on WWE RAW. It was Nikki Bella who did so, talking about how the Irish star was a liar, just like her husband, Seth Rollins. The context was obvious: Rollins' injury hoax that ended with him becoming the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Becky Lynch then went into how she and her "hot husband" (Seth Rollins) were the greatest wrestling couple of all time, and how, at one point in the distant past, that was, or well, could have been Nikki Bella and her ex (John Cena). But with common enemies and a shared past, Cena and Bella could very well reunite in a shocking twist, albeit only in the ring, to take on Lynch and Rollins in a blockbuster mixed tag-team match very soon.

Ad

Besides the incredible prospect of a CM Punk-AJ Lee pairing taking on Becky and Seth, this is the biggest mixed tag match possible in WWE today. Given that both John Cena and Nikki Bella, by their own admission, still have a good relationship despite having moved on romantically, it is not something out of the question because of any known real-life hostilities or issues.

After Cena's sudden babyface turn this past Friday and sensational match at SummerSlam, perhaps the Match of the Year, and unarguably his best one since the AJ Styles trilogy, he is back to being the good ol' goody two-shoes. This makes it the perfect time to deliver on the aforementioned tag team match.

Ad

Cena turning babyface this past weekend also signified one more thing: Rollins becoming the undisputed biggest heel in the company. The Visionary's return at SummerSlam stamped that fact in the ground, with the World Heavyweight Championship around his shoulder the living embodiment of his standing on the roster. That dynamic, by itself, makes the prospect of them facing off very interesting.

Seth Rollins and John Cena already have a brewing conflict, with The Architect having interfered in his title defense against CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions. Cena may have outsmarted Rollins that night, but he had refused to take direct advantage of the distraction, at least initially, and Rollins was very clearly in that situation not to help Cena, but to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Rollins learned from that night and concocted the hoax of the century. The Architect waited until after the SummerSlam main event to cash in on a battered Punk, but with Cena having limited dates left and unfinished business with Rollins, they may cross paths soon. If the two stars don't compete in singles competition due to the lack of time to build a proper feud, then at least a mixed tag team clash could be a possibility.

Ad

Ad

Doing so would also allow John Cena to cap off his relationship with Nikki Bella on a positive note in WWE, with Bella having been an integral part of his life during his time with the company. It is a story that, if it does not take up too much of Cena's limited remaining dates, could be a fun feud and match, with one or two nights enough for the entire program.

Ad

John Cena and Seth Rollins could be on opposite sides at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Nikki Bella and John Cena vs Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could also be a prelude to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, where Rollins is expected to lead the heel team, while Cena is expected to be a part of the babyface side alongside some of his legendary rivals.

Ad

The conflict between LA Knight, CM Punk and Roman Reigns on RAW as they battle with Seth Rollins' crew seems to be signalling at exactly that "unlikely team with egos flying high", and who knows, maybe John Cena could do a complete 180-degree turn from what he was a few weeks ago and play peacemaker as he become the glue of that team.

Until then, with Rollins and Lynch both dastardly heels and Cena and a recently returned Bella beloved babyfaces, what if last night wasn't a cheap shot meant to pop the crowd and the internet but an actual tease? Could we see John Cena and Nikki Bella reunite as tag team partners in 2025 (shocking timeline, right?)?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!