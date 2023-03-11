John Cena was a top WWE Superstar's real-life hero before their heated feud - Explained

WWE infused some star power into its WrestleMania proceedings this week as John Cena returned on RAW. The leader of Cenation accepted Austin Theory's challenge for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cena was at his charismatic best as he pulled no punches while roasting Austin Theory in his promo and setting the foundation for what could shape up to be a compelling feud.

Almost every fan could have seen the match coming from a mile away, given that Theory has consistently called out Cena on WWE TV even when the veteran is busy handling his business in Hollywood.

Beyond the kayfabe rivalry that will be featured prominently leading up to WrestleMania, Austin Theory and John Cena share a much deeper connection that fans might not be aware of, which makes their WWE feud even more special.

When did Austin Theory meet John Cena for the first time?

Considering the 20-year age gap between the two, it isn't surprising that Austin Theory was self-admittedly one of the many kids who grew up idolizing "Super Cena."

The United States Champion modeled his life around John, and during the difficult times of his childhood, he drew motivation from the WWE legend and never gave up. Austin Theory would not have been the man he is today without John Cena, and like any other fanboy, he was extremely nervous when they finally interacted for the first time many moons ago during his developmental days.

As recalled by Theory on WWE After The Bell in 2021, the superstar waited nearly three hours just so that he could get the chance to exchange a few words with Cena backstage.

"I just remember waiting for, like, I think it was three hours, just to talk to [John Cena]. There were only a few of us. I remember a lot of people leaving. I noticed that, and I was like, the one person who was the face of WWE for so long, and you have nothing to ask him?."

When a visibly anxious Austin Theory eventually came face-to-face with his hero, he couldn't think of any questions as the moment itself might have been overwhelming. Austin, however, wanted to let John know what a massive inspiration he had been throughout his life.

"I remember waiting there, and I went in. I was so nervous. I didn't really even know what to say at first. The first thing he said to me was, 'How are you? What can I help you with?' I remember I was like; I don't even know what to ask him. I have to tell this dude that he was such a motivation for me in my life."

Austin Theory @_Theory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

When did things go south between Austin Theory and John Cena?

While their first meeting in WWE was seemingly cordial, the seeds for a feud were planted even before Austin Theory arrived at the world's biggest pro wrestling organization.

Before he became a WWE Superstar, Theory was one of the hottest prospects on the indie circuit and was never shy of taking shots at legendary names on social media.

After winning the WWN/EVOLVE Championship in 2018, Austin joked that Cena had already passed the torch onto him, and his comments gained a lot of attention online.

The Franchise Player himself kicked off an Instagram spat as he posted a photo of a young Austin Theory, leading to a hostile and somewhat foreshadowed response from the then-non-WWE wrestler.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory: An inevitable WrestleMania showdown

For someone who credits Cena for his entire career, trash-talking him on the international stage is something Austin Theory has done regularly since he began making waves as a pro wrestler and even more since he joined the company in 2019.

While WWE and John Cena have taken notice of Austin Theory's repeated efforts to secure his dream match; however, it hasn't come easy for the former NXT star.

During their first-ever RAW segment together, Austin Theory taunted John Cena, did all the talking during the angle, and even accused the future Hall of Famer of being "out of touch." Cena walked away without reacting, but the moment marked the starting point of their program, which is now slowly developing with just a few weeks left for WrestleMania.

As the old saying goes, "never meet your heroes," and there is every possibility that Theory might regret crossing paths with one of the GOATs of wrestling.

Before their recent in-ring segment on RAW, Theory warned Cena in an interview with SPORF, saying that the 45-year-old better come prepared for a confrontation on the red brand. Rest assured; John Cena certainly looked ready as he fired multiple insults at Austin Theory in a typically fiery promo.

The best part is that WWE has not even scratched the surface with the Theory vs. Cena narrative, as there are still several episodes of RAW and SmackDown left to build towards the mouthwatering clash.

Will the Unproven One defeat his all-time hero, or will the Cenation Leader put his loyal follower back in his place?

