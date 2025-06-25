John Cena to turn babyface & lose his WWE Title at Night of Champions because of The Rock? Exploring the possibility

John Cena will face arguably his strongest challenger yet in CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions 2025. In a perfect world, The Rock could interfere in the match and cost Cena his Undisputed WWE Title.

Fans witnessed one of the most shocking moments in professional wrestling history when John Cena sold his "soul" to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. While it seemed like the two stars would be on-screen allies moving forward, The Great One has been absent from WWE programming since then.

During the upcoming title match between Cena and CM Punk, The Final Boss might finally return to cause chaos at Night of Champions 2025. The Greatest of All Time has shown signs of a potential babyface turn. He had an emotional look after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, and also hesitated to hit R-Truth with the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

If The Great One emerges from the dark to help Cena against CM Punk, The Franchise Player could refuse the aid to ensure a clean match against one of his most iconic rivals. This would infuriate The Final Boss, who could then attack both Cena and Punk with devastating Rock Bottoms.

In a surprising turn of events, Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. This potential scenario could mark the babyface turn of John Cena and the inception of an alliance between The Rock and Rollins.

The abovementioned events are realistically possible. Fans must understand that it is mere speculation for now, and the real plans will come to light on Saturday.

John Cena vs. CM Punk could include several swerves at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Along with the potential return of The Rock, several other stars could interfere in the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ron Killings (aka R-Truth) could appear during the contest in an attempt to exact revenge after suffering a brutal attack from John Cena on last week's episode of SmackDown.

In case Seth Rollins tries to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Night of Champions 2025, fans could finally witness the return of Roman Reigns, who has been on hiatus since suffering a beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41.

