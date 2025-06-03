John Cena to turn babyface & lose his WWE Title at Money in the Bank because of The Rock? Potential Explored

John Cena has had a great run since his monumental heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he could turn babyface and lose his title at Money in the Bank 2025 due to The Rock.

Fans received the biggest shock when John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. Unfortunately, The Final Boss wasn't mentioned much after the event and didn't appear when his ally won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, he was mentioned on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, elevating speculations of his return to Titanland.

If The Great One's return is possible at Money in the Bank, the company could also book Cena's inevitable babyface turn at the event. The 17-time World Champion will team up with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, where he could suffer a pinfall at the hands of The American Nightmare. This loss would infuriate The Rock, who could return to assault John Cena for letting him down.

In a surprising turn of events, Seth Rollins, who might have won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier that night, could cash in on the Undisputed Champion to capture the gold. This could start a new alliance featuring The Final Boss and The Visionary, and The Cenation Leader would become a babyface in the process.

This potential scenario could thrill the viewers worldwide and bring back the spice that the promotion has arguably lost. However, it is worth noting that this is currently speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

John Cena must cross paths with The Rock before his WWE retirement

After his absence at WrestleMania 41, The Rock stated that he didn't want to steal the spotlight from John Cena and his 17th World Championship victory. Now that it has entered the history books, The Final Boss should have a confrontation with his newest ally.

After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, an emotional Cena was seen holding the title at ringside. This could be a hint that his inner voice wants him to turn babyface again so he can bid a happy farewell to professional wrestling.

If that is the case, Cena and The Rock should have a heated encounter, or perhaps a one-on-one match, to deliver a full-circle moment in the near future. The moment will be instrumental to re-establish The Last Real Champion as arguably the most-loved WWE Superstar in history.

