John Cena to turn face and lose his WWE title after 6’5’’ star sells his soul to The Rock? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's Undisputed WWE title reign is set to continue as he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. The Franchise Player's victory was controversial, as R-Truth's unexpected interference played a crucial role in Cena's win. Now, there are chances that the Cenation Leader may clash with Truth next, but an official announcement is yet to be made.

Amid this, there is an assumption that John Cena may turn babyface again after losing his Undisputed WWE title to Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is presently part of the SmackDown brand, and soon after Mania, he cleared his intention to go after the Undisputed title before the Viper jumped in.

It's been a long time since Drew had a World title reign, which raises the chances of him being the next champion after Cena. This scenario could unfold when the Scotsman decides to sell his soul to the Rock. The 17x World Champion turned into a villainous star at Elimination Chamber 2025 by doing the same thing.

This happened when Cena decided to sell his soul to the Final Boss after Cody Rhodes rejected The Great One. So, a similar pattern could be followed by the former World Champion, which leads to his association with the TKO board member. Also, McIntyre seems like a perfect fit for being a corporate champion for the Rock after John Cena.

Trending

Additionally, it's important to note that The Rock and Drew are working together outside WWE on a project named "You Against You." This is part of the Project Rock training collection, and Drew is the key WWE star in it. All this makes sense if Drew McIntyre steps in as the next corporate champion after John Cena.

Following the title loss to McIntyre, fans could witness the Franchise Player turning into a babyface star again for the one final time.

Seeds have already been planted for John Cena's babyface turn in WWE

The events following John Cena's match at Backlash 2025 have seemingly planted seeds for his babyface turn. This is because Cena became emotional from the WWE Universe chanting its thanks for his dedication and hard work.

Expand Tweet

This character break from the 17x World Champion has led to the belief that Cena will turn into a heroic star for the final time before his retirement. However, this is all based on speculation for now, and we will have to wait for the upcoming months to see how Cena's retirement tour will unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More