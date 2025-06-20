John Cena to turn face as Triple H strips him of Undisputed WWE Title on The Rock’s orders? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar John Cena could soon find himself in trouble with The Rock. While bragging about his master plan to the fans on last week’s episode of SmackDown, The Franchise Player didn’t keep his words in check. Owing to this, Triple H could be ordered by The Final Boss to take the Undisputed Championship off the 17-time world champion.
John Cena has been very condescending to the WWE Universe and his fellow superstars in the company following his heel turn. Last week on the blue brand show, he noted that he announced his retirement six months before he fought any matches to scout his opponents. He then explained how he almost won the Royal Rumble, finishing second, and won the Elimination Chamber.
While explaining his master plan, however, he also noted that he didn’t sell his soul to The Rock. Thus, he discredited the man who was seemingly directly responsible for him winning the undisputed gold against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Had The Final Boss not sent rapping megastar Travis Scott to help Cena, his heel turn could have faced a big hit on the biggest stage of WWE.
This could land him in trouble with The Final Boss, who always keeps a score. Using his power as a member of the Board of Directors of TKO Holdings Group, the 53-year-old could strong-arm Triple H to take off the Undisputed Championship from John Cena.
If this happens, The Never Seen 17 may not sit quietly and could face The Rock down the line. Interestingly, prior to this alliance, the duo were known for being sworn enemies, having fought each other at WrestleMania 28 and 29, with each winning one match. Thus, Cena and The People’s Champ could face each other for the third time to break the longstanding tie, possibly at SummerSlam. While this is a possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
John Cena could lose the Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam
John Cena has been enjoying his run as the Undisputed Champion, spewing hate on the WWE Universe and winning his matches via unfair means. However, ever since the return of Cody Rhodes at May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, things haven’t been going the way The Franchise Player wants.
The American Nightmare rightly pointed out on last week’s episode of SmackDown that he is the variable Cena didn’t account for in his master plan. Cody Rhodes reminded John Cena that if he had everything calculated, he wouldn’t have let himself get pinned at Money in the Bank.
Right now, The American Nightmare is in the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament and arguably carries the highest in-ring and storyline momentum among the other semifinalists, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. Thus, the next step for Cody Rhodes after pinning The Franchise Player at MITB could be winning the KOTR at Night of Champions.
This would enable The American Nightmare to challenge Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect for the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam. Come August 2 and 3, when the Biggest Party of the Summer will arrive, Cena’s remaining appearances, which are at 17 right now, would dwindle even further.
Thus, he would be more likely to lose the title, allowing Cody Rhodes to become a two-time Undisputed Champion. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion.