3 Signs The Rock is coming back to WWE soon

WWE Superstar The Rock hasn’t been seen since the 2025 Elimination Chamber in March. The Final Boss is directly responsible for dethroning Cody Rhodes and making John Cena the new Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 41.

While the High Chief has been operating from the shadows so far, here are three signs that could mean he may soon return to active programming.

#3 CM Punk is constantly taking shots at The Rock

CM Punk has aptly been dubbed The Voice of the Voiceless. The Second City Saint rarely hesitates from tearing other stars down during his promos, and he didn’t make any exceptions for The Rock either. Last week on RAW, he didn’t hesitate to call out John Cena for his heel turn while also catching The Rock in the crossfire.

Punk said that, unlike The Never Seen 17, he didn’t have to keep his “Final Boss” pleased. He also emphasized that, to him, the people who watched the shows were his bosses and nobody else. This wasn’t the first time The Straight Edge Superstar had dragged The Rock’s name in the mud.

The RAW episode after the 2025 Elimination Chamber also saw CM Punk directly attacking The High Chief, calling him a “bald fraud,” an insult he also hurled at The Rock ahead of Money in the Bank. He mimicked and mocked The Brahma Bull’s gesture of checking his forearms for goosebumps, and said that all of it was fake, stating that the 53-year-old didn’t care about the pro wrestling business.

This can easily earn Punk the wrath of The Final Boss. It isn’t hard to guess that John Cena will be using unfair means in his title match against The Second City Saint at Night of Champions. Thus, The People's Champ could make an entrance at the Saudi Arabia premium live event and attack Punk, making him pay for his words and allowing Cena to retain the Undisputed Title.

#2 Cody Rhodes mentioned that The Rock’s offer still stands

The Netflix debut of RAW saw The Rock suddenly adopting a babyface character. He thanked and praised several people working for WWE, which also included Cody Rhodes. This was very strange since he had aggressively hunted down Rhodes last year as The Final Boss.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber, The High Chief cut a promo with The American Nightmare, where he stated how the two of them had become close friends in real life. Right after this, however, he asked Rhodes to be his champion and sell his soul to him. The Rock said that he would like an answer at EC, where Cody Rhodes rejected the offer, and got attacked by The High Chief, a freshly heel-turned John Cena, and megastar Travis Scott.

After losing the Undisputed Championship to The Franchise Player at ‘Mania 41, The American Nightmare made his first appearance at last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. He protected Jey Uso from an ambush by John Cena, who wanted to make Mr. Yeet lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Logan Paul and ruin wrestling.

Following SNME, Rhodes delivered an in-ring promo where he told the WWE Universe that The Rock hasn’t forfeited his offer. It remains to be seen if this was a hint that the former Undisputed Champion would eventually turn heel. But it does signal a possible appearance by The Final Boss to ask Rhodes to sell his soul to him again if he gets the Undisputed Title in the future.

#1 John Cena denying selling his soul to The Rock

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena did an in-ring promo and explained how he had everything planned from the beginning to win his 17th world title. The Franchise Player said that he announced his retirement six months in advance to scout all his possible opponents and use it to his advantage.

Further, while CM Punk had handed the credit for Cena’s success to The Brahma Bull, the Undisputed Champ noted that it was the result of his plans, and didn’t have anything to do with him selling his soul to The Final Boss.

This could definitely raise the eyebrows of The People's Champ, who sent Travis Scott to aid John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Without the help of the FE!N artist, Cody Rhodes could have put The Franchise Player in the dust, ending his dream to win title number 17 at the biggest stage of WWE. Thus, it is likely that The High Chief may pay a visit to Cena and question him about his statement. It would be interesting to see if and when The Final Boss will return to WWE.

