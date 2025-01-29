John Cena to turn heel after losing the Royal Rumble and attack 13-time WWE champion? Potential explored

John Cena is set to return this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble in hopes of being one step closer to becoming a 17-time World Champion before he officially retires. While many are hoping he will win the Men's Royal Rumble on February 1, there's also the possibility he won't. With this in mind, one superstar can feel the wrath of his frustration.

On RAW's Netflix debut, The Franchise Player shared that since he had not won a singles match for a long time, the only way he deserved to have a world championship match was by winning the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. However, since he hasn't been that active in a while, especially in the 30-man elimination match, Cena may have a hard time winning it. As a result, he may take out his frustrations on 13-time champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is a one-time WWE Champion, a one-time Universal Champion, an eight-time tag team champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a one-time Crown Jewel Champion. Due to John's obsession with headlining WrestleMania and becoming a 17-time World Champion, he may attack the current Undisputed WWE Champion in hopes of landing a title match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, much like Shawn Michaels did in 2010 against The Undertaker.

By turning heel, fans can see a different side of The Greatest of All Time and make his Farewell Tour more interesting. This will ensure Cena gets a title match at WrestleMania 41 despite his failure to win the Men's Rumble. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Does John Cena's father think his son should choose Cody Rhodes if the 47-year-old wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble?

Many want to see John vs. Cody at some point in the 16-time World Champion's Farewell Tour, preferably at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, John Cena Sr. believes his son should face another champion if the 47-year-old wins the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble Match.

In a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, John Cena's father shared that his son shouldn't face Cody Rhodes or The Rock at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player's father urged him to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter... he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that [sic] I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt, and that's Gunther," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

