John Cena vs. CM Punk: Whose Pipebomb was better?

In the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, John Cena delivered a pipebomb promo that shocked the fans around the globe. The Franchise Player first caused a disqualification in his match against R-Truth by using the Undisputed WWE Title as a weapon.

When CM Punk rushed out for the save, Cena put him through a table and took a seat on the turnbuckles to cut a pipebomb. The Cenation Leader's promo was reminiscent to Punk's infamous promo from almost a decade ago.

The veteran even closed the segment by blowing a kiss to The Second City Saint from the entrance ramp. One of the hotly debated topics right now online is the comparison between Cena and Punk's pipebomb segment, as fans argue which one is better.

Many fans are in support of John Cena, swearing it was one of the greatest promos in Cena's career. On the other side, fans are also in favor of CM Punk, stating that the original was better than The Cenation Leader's version.

Considering all the elements involved, Cena's pipebomb appears to be better in comparison to CM Punk's. The main rationale behind this statement is how Cena managed to replicate the legendary promo and make it suit today's situation.

In the era of the internet, it's tough to satisfy the WWE Universe, especially when you are doing something that already has a legendary reputation. Additionally, this pipebomb segment is a must-see highlight of John Cena's heel run, as it revealed the capabilities Cena holds as a villainous star.

Following this stellar pipebomb segment, fans are excited and thrilled for The Cenation Leader's remaining heel run and wait to see how it turns out. This proves that the 17-time WWE World Champion has successfully replicated CM Punk's original promo and added the requisite material to make it a better promo that the fans will remember for ages to come.

John Cena dropped a TKO mention by mocking CM Punk on WWE SmackDown

During the unexpected segment this week, Cena dropped a TKO mention, which generated a massive reaction from the live crowd. The Franchise Player remarked how The Second City Saint is not a man against TKO, but instead, he is 'Mr. TKO.'

With this, Cena mocked Punk by stating how The Best in the World kept dragging the TKO organisation, but still works for them. The Rock is also a member of the TKO Board of Directors, which makes this reference even more interesting.

The TKO mention drama makes this pipebomb segment more compelling to watch. Overall, Night of Champions 2025 will be an interesting show to witness when John Cena and CM Punk collide once again, but this time for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

