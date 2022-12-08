WWE Legend John Cena is one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. Thanks to his massive popularity and skills, he has also earned himself glory as a Hollywood actor.

The leader of Cenation has also given birth to a large number of memes on the internet. One such meme is the Bing Chilling meme. For those unaware, a video of the star had surfaced all over the web where he was speaking Mandarin while holding an ice cream.

He made the video for his Chinese audience while promoting his movie Fast and Furious 9. People have recently been adding funny captions to the video, making it go viral once again. Cena can be seen using the Mandarin word "Bing Chilling" multiple times in the video, giving the meme it's name.

Fans can check out the original video below.

John Cena: What is the meaning behind the viral Bing Chilling meme?

Popular meme website Know Your Meme revealed the meaning of the video. "Bing Chilling" is basically a term for ice cream in Mandarin. He also sang a song during the video, and the translation is given below.

“Good morning, China...Now I have ice cream...I like ice cream very much...But “Fast and Furious 9″ is better than ice cream.” John Cena sang.

John Cena could return to WWE soon for a match at WrestleMania 39

The Leader of Cenation used to be a regular competitor in WWE a few years ago. However, he has shifted to being a part-time wrestler and hasn't competed in the squared circle for a long time.

The Stamford-based promotion has already teased a WrestleMania confrontation between him and Austin Theory. Now that the youngster has finally switched to a serious gimmick and is the current United States Champion, he can stand toe-to-toe with one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans could possibly witness the much-awaited encounter at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Triple H could also surprise everyone and book a completely different match for John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

