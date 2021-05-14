John Cena set to create, produce and narrate new WWE series for Peacock

John Cena is one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. He has done it all in the company, winning every major title en route to becoming a 16-time world champion.

Cena is a Hollywood superstar with multiple blockbusters that will soon hit the big screen, including Fast and Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad. Now, it looks like he will be moving onto even bigger things, as he is set to create, produce and narrate his own television series.

The NBCUniversal streamer announced that John Cena will create, produce and narrate a WWE Series for Peacock. It will go by the title "WWE Evil" and will focus on some of the legendary heels of the business.

The show aims at providing an entertaining "psychological exposé" into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.

John Cena himself commented on the news, stating that he is excited to be involved in the series.

"For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!" said John Cena

It will be exciting to see just what John Cena, Peacock and WWE have in store for the WWE Universe with this new series.

John Cena hinted at a possible WWE return with a cryptic post

John Cena hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he faced The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. The Leader of the Cenation lost what was the first ever Firefly Funhouse match. Since then, he has been solely focused on his acting career.

However, the former 13-time WWE Champion recently took to Instagram, where he made a cryptic post. Many have speculated that this could signify a return to WWE.

You can read more about the significance of the post over here.

A John Cena return will certainly spice things up and will be welcomed by the WWE Universe. When do you think he will make his return to the ring? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.