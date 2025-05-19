John Cena to win his 18th World Championship in 22 days? How it is possible

John Cena's Farewell Tour has been remarkable, with him finally apturing his 17th World Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. Could he add another reign before he retires from in-ring competition?

Fans witnessed history unfold when John Cena won a world championship for the 17th time, breaking Ric Flair's all-time record. This feat established him as the Greatest of All Time. He also defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 to conclude their long-time rivalry. While this reign looks unstoppable, the title could change hands in the upcoming month, which could make an 18th world championship possible for Cena.

The Cenation Leader is set to battle R-Truth at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Fans currently anticipate former champion Cody Rhodes' return during or after the match to reignite the WrestleMania 41 rivalry. If that happens, The American Nightmare could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025. Things could take a wild turn if he recaptures the gold.

If Cena vs. Rhodes is the opening match, The Greatest of All Time could call The Rock after his loss, who could get him into the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He could then win the ladder match to earn a title shot anywhere, anytime. The company is already advertising John Cena's appearance for the Monday Night RAW episode following Money in the Bank, so he could cash in on Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso that evening to capture his 18th world championship.

This potential scenario could shock viewers. However, it should be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

Who else could interfere when John Cena battles R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

While a Cody Rhodes return is a realistic possibility, several other stars could make a surprise appearance to save R-Truth from the villainous John Cena.

Considering Randy Orton didn't lose cleanly at Backlash 2025, he could return for vengeance to continue his rivalry with the 17-time World Champion. This could reignite the rivalry that has been consistently active for decades.

Another star who could interfere at Saturday Night's Main Event is CM Punk. He had an all-time classic with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011, so it will be a treat for the fans to see him challenge for the World Title at this year's Money in the Bank.

Rest assured, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out when The Greatest of All Time battles R-Truth this Saturday.

