John Cena to win at Money in the Bank after help from historic WWE star in a huge twist? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to team up with Logan Paul to face Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. This is a battle for supremacy as two world champions will be featured in the same match. Hence, it is a must-win situation for The Cenation Leader. However, Cena and Paul may receive some unsolicited help from a historic former champion, which could enable them to win this match.

In a shocking turn of events, Gunther could show up at Money in the Bank and unleash a merciless attack on Jey Uso during the tag team match. The historic former Intercontinental Champion, who made history as the longest reigning IC Champion, will face Main Event Jey on next week's RAW for the World Heavyweight Championship. Therefore, he could attack The YEET Man in Los Angeles to hurt him before their epic showdown,

During the tag team match, The Ring General could drag Jey Uso to ringside. Cunningly, he could ambush the World Heavyweight Champion with multiple powerbombs outside of the ring and on the announce table. Gunther could then throw Uso into the ring to give John Cena an open invitation to score the pinfall and walk out victorious.

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold at Money in the Bank. Gunther desperately wants the World Heavyweight Championship back, and for this, he can cross any limits. A huge defeat at the upcoming PLE would be enough to dismantle Jey Uso's momentum ahead of his big title defense. It could naturally give The Ring General the upper hand for next week.

There’s a well-known saying in WWE, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." Keeping this in mind, Gunther could indeed help John Cena and Logan Paul take down their common enemy.

John Cena to help Gunther become World Heavyweight Champion?

John Cena and Logan Paul might secure a win at Money in the Bank with the help of Gunther. But that does not mean it would be the end of the story between The Ring General and The Cenation Leader. Cena could return the favor next week on RAW by helping the Austrian star become the World Heavyweight Champion.

During the title match between Jey and Gunther next week, The Last Real Champion could make an appearance. He could distract The YEET Master to give the Imperium leader an opening in the match. That could be the turning point of this bout, which could change the tide.

Gunther could use this distraction to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. There is a high possibility that such an angle might unfold during the championship match next week. Well, if that really happens, it could pave the way for a potential feud between Jey Uso and John Cena down the line.

Fans have been criticizing Uso's reign for some time, which WWE may have taken note of. So, an angle like this could smoothly take the title away from the 39-year-old without affecting his credibility. However, this is entirely speculation at this point.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More