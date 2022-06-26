John Cena returns to WWE RAW - 3 Ways he could make a massive impact 

Former world champion John Cena is returning to WWE RAW, and there's one thing that fans can unanimously agree on. The last thing they would want to see is a cop-out.

They wouldn't want John Cena to show up to WWE RAW and cut an underwhelming promo about 'Then, Now, Forever, Together.' Even an emotional discourse about his last twenty years would be a disappointment.

No, people would arguably want to see the greatest hits - the five-knuckle shuffle, the attitude adjustment, the STF, and a deserving heel getting his due.

Here are three ways Cena could make a major impact when he shows up on Monday night. Feel free to suggest your ideas and scenarios in the comments section below. Remember that this is just a fantasy booking article, and we're as much in the dark as you are.

In other words, we can't see him.

#3. John Cena says he will be a part of Money in the Bank

It is impossible to encapsulate the last 20 years of life into one message, but the team @WWE make magic! I'm excited and cannot wait to C the @WWEUniverse on #WWERaw!

If anyone can break Ric Flair's long-standing record, it is The Cenation Leader. With 16 title wins in the kitty, he needs just one more championship to enter the history books as the greatest ever sports entertainer to do it. Could he mark 20 years of dominance by announcing that he will be entering the Money in the Bank ladder match?

It wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to have Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect become Mr. Money in the Bank either.

Imagine carrying the briefcase on his mainstream non-WWE appearances to get some eyes on the product. Plus, even if he even disappears for some time, it creates intrigue about when a potential cash-in could transpire.

#2. Edge and Cena team up to take down The Judgment Day

Edge and Cena have a long and illustrious history. The thing is, Edge is all by his lonesome after being ousted from Judgment Day by his cohorts. WWE RAW could see a reunion between old friends, a coalition to take down Finn Balor and Damian Priest for good.

Maybe a female superstar could even ally with these top stars. Beth Phoenix is someone who immediately comes to mind, and she could show up to take Rhea Ripley down. Imagine the sight of these three stars marching down the ramp on WWE RAW.

#1. WWE RAW Superstar Theory gets the best of Lashley, gets destroyed by John Cena

Physical similarities aside, John Cena and WWE RAW Superstar Theory have been trading barbs over social media. A confrontation is due. It's just a question of when and where the flurry of fists will fly.

This Monday night, the two stars could come face-to-face, where OG sends the imitation packing to the crowd's delight. Maybe a match could be made official for SummerSlam 2022 or at a later date between these two generational talents.

Win or lose, it will be a major step up for the youngest United States Champion in history. An opportunity to prove he can hang and perform with the best of them.

