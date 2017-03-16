John Cena's 5 best mixed tag team partners

Cena loves a good mixed tag match now and again.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 20:55 IST

You can’t see him.. kind of

John Cena loves the ladies, and if you don't believe us then just listen to the string of stories about him from years gone by in the media. He's had a few flings within the WWE alongside his marriage, if you trust the reports, that is. However, nowadays he seems happier than ever with his girlfriend Nikki Bella by his side. Which, you know, is fair enough.

But throughout his time in the WWE, Cena has had more than his fair share of mixed tag team partners, which should give him the upper hand heading into his mixed tag bout alongside Nikki against The Miz & Maryse at WrestleMania 33. It may not be the match that everyone wanted for Big Match John, but you can't say that it won't have the world watching.

The talent levels in terms of in ring ability vary greatly throughout this list, but it's a pretty fascinating range of names nonetheless. So whether you love him or you hate him, you can't deny that Cena has always been a big advocate of this particular match type, despite the fact that it never really seems to be used all too regularly in WWE anymore.

With that all being said, let's take a look at John Cena's five best mixed tag team partners.

#5 Dawn Marie

Remember this? We thought not

Yes, Dawn Marie was involved in some pretty weird storylines during her time with WWE - but she was a pretty capable in ring competitor when she needed to be. What she lacked in athleticism she more than made up for in character development, and if you don't believe us then just ask Torrie Wilson. Come on, you all know what we're talking about.

Anyway, back to Cena. The Doctor of Thuganomics teamed up with Dawn pretty early on in his WWE career, to the point where he was still wearing boots and tights that corresponded with the sports colours of the city that he was in.

The two went up against the aforementioned Torrie Wilson & Billy Kidman at Rebellion in one of the more forgettable matches you're ever likely to see.

Onto another feisty brunette.