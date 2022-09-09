Former Champion considered joining rival promotions before Triple H brought him back to WWE  

Recently returned star Johnny Gargano has revealed that he thought of working for another promotion prior to rejoining WWE under Triple H.

The former NXT Champion made his WWE comeback two weeks ago on RAW after almost a year away from the company when he let his old contract expire. During his time in free agency, speculation ran wild regarding where Gargano would end up performing next.

Speaking on After The Bell, Johnny Wrestling said that he had other people working for him who spoke to other companies whilst he was away from WWE.

"Obviously, it crossed my mind, but I was at the point where I wasn't ready to come back yet. I was enjoying myself. I have people that work around me that go out and talk to other places, and I have a great team around me that have those discussions so I don't have to. That was a big thing too while I was gone. I was very focused on being a dad and letting the business stuff be handled by other people. It was cool that promotions respected that and said, 'Okay, we're going to leave Johnny alone, but we'll talk to his people about what could potentially happen.' I'm lucky to be in that spot." (H/T Fightful)

Following Triple H taking over as WWE's head of creative, Johnny Gargano's return makes all the more sense considering his and Hunter's previous working relationship.

Unlike Triple H an Ex-WWE writer does not see Johnny Gargano as a star

The 35 year old star and The King of Kings worked very closely together during the performer's first run in the company on WWE's third brand, NXT. During his time on the show, Gargano won multiple championships under the leadership of The Game.

Despite Triple H's faith in him, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, that Gargano has very little star power.

"I don't think in my entire history of watching wrestling, since 1971, I don't think I've ever seen anybody who's less of a star than Johnny Gargano. Anybody - Brooklyn Brawler, Steve Lombardi - I don't think I've ever seen anybody who has looked less threatening than Johnny Gargano. I really don't. I don't even know who comes close. Brooklyn Brawler would've killed Johnny Gargano." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Although Russo has concerns, WWE and Triple H will no doubt be showcasing Gargano as a major star considering how well the 14-time World Champion has booked him in the past.

