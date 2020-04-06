JoJo reacts to Bray Wyatt defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Wyatt defeated Cena in a Firefly Fun House match tonight.

JoJo had a heartfelt reaction to the victory, garnering a response from Bray himself.

Tonight, Bray Wyatt defeated WWE veteran John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The cinematic presentation was lauded by the WWE Universe on social media, while there were some who didn't like the match.

Bray Wyatt's real-life partner JoJo Offerman seemed to love Bray's performance on night 2 of WrestleMania 36. She posted a tweet soon after Wyatt's victory over Cena, and said that she is amazed by his talent. JoJo finished off the tweet by stating that she is proud of him. Wyatt posted a heartfelt response to the tweet, as can be seen below:

❤️❤️❤️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020

The incredibly strange nature of the match made for a unique contest that fans wouldn't want to miss, with a Mandible Claw finishing off Cena in the end. Wyatt had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. Soon after losing the Universal title to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, Wyatt targeted Cena on SmackDown on FOX.

Cena was quick to accept Wyatt's challenge for a WrestleMania 36 match. Fans who have been watching Wyatt closely for the past few years, must be aware that he has locked horns with Cena previously at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. At WrestleMania 30 in 2014, Wyatt faced Cena in a marquee match. He failed to defeat Cena though, and it had been eating him up inside ever since.

Wyatt's journey towards exacting revenge on Cena hasn't been an easy one. He was repackaged last year following WrestleMania 35. After teasing a return for weeks on end, via his Firefly Fun House vignettes, Wyatt made his long-anticipated return to WWE as The Fiend, one of the most sinister characters to ever step foot in the ring. He attacked Finn Balor upon his return, and quickly disposed of him in SummerSlam, 2019.

The Fiend put down several big names over the course of the next few months, and won the Universal title by defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019. After a dominant reign as SmackDown's top Champion, Wyatt lost the belt to Goldberg in a match that didn't even last 4 minutes. With Cena making his return on the blue brand, Wyatt finally had a chance to reignite this rivalry. He did the same, and won his first match at a WrestleMania tonight, after having registered three losses at the Show of Shows in the past.