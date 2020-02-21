Jon Moxley reveals that former WWE Champion was his entry into pro wrestling

Hulk Hogan was before his era (Pic Source: WWE)

Jon Moxley is possibly one of the biggest acts in AEW and has enhanced his stardom since he left the moniker of Dean Ambrose in WWE. As the first-ever guest on AEW Unrestricted, Moxley revealed how he became a fan of professional wrestling when he was a kid, revealing that it was actually Bret Hart who was 'the guy' that he followed.

Moxley said he missed the Hulkamania movement as he was born in 1985 and that Bret Hart was the guy at that point. He explained:

"Early, mid-90s, Bret was the guy. I kind of missed Hulkamania. I was born in 1985, so by the time I was watching and understanding what's going on. He's (Hulk Hogan) already kind of out. Bret was the guy at that point. So, he be on like WWF Superstars or the Saturday Morning shows..."

Moxley also reiterated that there was a lot less wrestling content available and his exposure was mostly limited to WWE. He explained:

"There was a lot less wrestling content back then. There might have been a one-hour show week or there was WCW too. But, I never saw much of WCW till a little later, the Nitro days, I was never exposed to it. "

It's interesting that Moxley was a fan of Bret "The Hitman" Hart early in his career and he obviously had other influences as he grew up. Considering that the Excellence of Execution was his entry into wrestling, it really isn't a bad place to start.

If quotes from this article are used, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.