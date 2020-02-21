Jon Moxley reveals the secret origins of his ring name on AEW's Unrestricted podcast

Every hero has a secret origin (Pic Source: AEW)

Jon Moxley is probably one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in the industry. His time in WWE as Dean Ambrose and his eventual departure from the company that made him a mainstream name is well-documented. However, it has been a return to the Jon Moxley character that has actually reinvigorated his career and catapulted him to the main event scene in AEW.

He also happens to be the first-ever guest on the AEW: Unrestricted podcast where he revealed several things about his career. Among them, he revealed the origins of the 'Jon Moxley' name which he said came before he was about to step out for a match. He was told that he resembled a character from Varsity Blues, who had a similar name and he just went with it. He explained:

"This other wrestler guy said, 'he looks like the Varsity Blues guy...Jonathan Moxley'.....that's cool. I was too nervous to say yes or no and I was like ok..and literally, on the spot, in 90 seconds, that is where the name comes from."

It's interesting where some wrestlers have gotten their in-ring names. For the record, though, according to IMDb, the character's name was Jonathon "Mox" Moxon played by James Van Der Beek. Sometimes, big things do begin with happy accidents and this was no different.

