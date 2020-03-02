Jon Moxley reveals two things that have been gratifying since leaving WWE for AEW

The Mox Era is here (Pic Source: AEW)

Jon Moxley has every reason to be over the moon. He recently defeated Chris Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle to become the AEW World Champion. His decision to leave WWE has been justified and the journey from Dean Ambrose to Mox has been a roller-coaster ride.

In an interview with Sporting News, Moxley revealed that there were two things that have been gratifying since he left WWE. One of those points was that WWE tried to counter-program them with NXT, thinking that AEW would go belly-up in 6 months. That didn't happen as they got themselves a new deal with TNT. He said:

"Not only did that not happen, but we also got new contracts for four or five more years or whatever, and now we know AEW isn't going anywhere."

Moxley also said that the other thing that they have proven in AEW is that there is no need to have multiple writers on the show. He stated that it's good to know that no one is writing 'stupid' lines for them and the wrestlers can just be themselves. He added:

" People come up with ideas. I think we've proven that like, guess what, we somehow managed to put on a two-hour show without any scripts. It can be done."

One of the things that AEW has consistently been open about was that there are no writers in the company, but rather a collaboration between management and talent. Considering that Mox cut an unscripted promo after the show last night that received a great pop from the audience and reaction from home, it's probably for the better.