Jon Moxley's backstage reaction after WWE cut his match from the card last-minute

Jon Moxley, previously known as Dean Ambrose in WWE quit the company last year and joined AEW. The former WWE Champion has become the second man to hold the AEW World Championship after Chris Jericho, and it is safe to say that he is being booked much better on AEW than he was during his singles run in WWE.

While Ambrose(Jon Moxley) shot to fame with the debut of The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, he was left behind in a way as Reigns and Rollins were pushed to the top card soon after The Shield disbanded while Moxley was left in the mid-card.

Jon Moxley has revealed on numerous occasions how unhappy he was in WWE and that he wanted desperately to leave.

Jon Moxley's reaction after his match was canned

Former WWE Superstar Viktor recently spoke to Lewis Nicholls and revealed an interesting backstage incident on how Jon Moxley did not make a fuss about getting his match cancelled last-minute because he saw that many of the boys in the locker room were not being used either.

One of the best things I can ever actually remember from seeing somebody in a locker room do was, it was supposed to be [Jon] Moxley and [Baron] Corbin at a PPV. And it was the last TV before it. And something happened to where their whole match got cut, and they only had so much time to do something. And I remember the writer coming in to Mox and telling him this. And Mox goes, ‘What the f***!’ And he’s about to say something like, ‘I can’t believe it,’ and I see him like, look around the locker room. And that was one of the locker rooms where its jam-packed of a bunch of 205 Live that aren’t doing anything at the time, and a bunch of other guys who are struggling. And he just goes [sigh] ‘F** it.’ You know what I mean? So it’s hard. Everybody there is fighting, and [it] just never stops. So it’s — yeah. It was like a hard thing to deal with. (H/T: 411Mania)

Jon Moxley has held many major Championships in WWE but was not happy with the creative direction that the company had taken for him. Believing he deserved much better, Moxley took the bold step of leaving the company and joining an upstart AEW.