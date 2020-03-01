Jon Moxley shows nasty injury above his eye at AEW Revolution media scrum

He may be bleeding, but he's still going (Pic Source: AEW)

Jon Moxley became the new AEW World Champion after defeating Chris Jericho in a hard-fought match. The former overcame the odds as Inner Circle members tried to interfere to ensure the win for Le Champion. During the match, he suffered a clear injury above his eye as he was bleeding profusely.

During the media scrum, as Mox answered questions from the wrestling media, he had a towel with him as the blood continued to drip from the injury. He was then asked when the injury occurred and how it affected him in the match.

Moxley replied saying it happened when Jericho threw him into the ring post. He said:

"Basically, headbutted a steel post about as hard it could be headbutted. I was seeing triples for a minute out of my one eye, so, I still feel a little woozy."

He added that he put pressure on the wound once he felt the sensation in his face and then went ahead and showed the injury in a close-up for the camera. You can see the segment at 10:30 in the video below and a close-up of it at 11:20.

With that being said, the cut seems deep and Moxley looked exhausted throughout the media scrum. In the meantime, it looks like AEW has a new World Champion. It'll be interesting to see what will happen in the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

