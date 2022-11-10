Jon Moxley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns net worth comparison

Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, and Seth Rollins need no introduction to wrestling fans. The trio ruled WWE together as The Shield and now rule the wrestling industry in general as three of the biggest names in the business.

When Reigns, Moxley and Rollins first debuted together, no one imagined the kind of success they would go on to achieve. Even though they no longer work together, we are sure they have continued to push each other to insane levels. Indeed, the fact that they have a staggering fourteen world championships between them, among a plethora of other achievements, is testament to their domination of the sport.

The real-life Joe Anoa'i, Jonathan Good, and Colby Lopez have each other beat in various metrics. At this moment in time, however, despite achieving virtually the same degree of success, all three have different net worths. If you want to know how the former Shield brothers rank in terms of their net worth in 2022, we have the answer for you right here.

Taking the bronze medal is Seth Rollins, whose net worth is $9 million. That in itself is a great number, but one that is narrowly beaten by his compatriots. Jon Moxley's value stands at $10 million, while Roman Reigns wins the round with his net worth of $12 million. Looks like the financial gods have acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins' run as The Shield

Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) and Seth Rollins constituted what is arguably the most dominant WWE faction in recent history. The Shield ran roughshod over everyone they faced and took victory in every war they fought.

Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins were nigh-on unstoppable when they rode together. Every time 'Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta, SHIELD' played over the speakers, you knew someone was going to get wrecked. Despite some low moments, the group ended their journey on a high before The Lunatic Fringe left WWE for AEW.

During their time together, the group had more gold than a jewelry shop. The Universal, Intercontinental, United States, Tag Team and NXT Championship were all in their grasp at various points. However, limiting them just to their titles would be doing a disservice to their greatness.

Indeed, Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, and Seth Rollins have a case for being the greatest WWE faction of all time. We aren't surprised in the least to see them ruling the industry in 2022. Given the talent they possess, we can expect them to remain on top for a long time.

