Josh Mathews speaks about Mahabali Shera, D'Lo Brown & TJP joining Impact Wrestling (Exclusive)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
54   //    07 Jul 2019, 20:28 IST

We caught up with Mathews in the Press Pass podcast
We caught up with Mathews in the Press Pass podcast

We all know Josh Mathews as the voice of Impact Wrestling, the figure that mans the booth with color commentator, Don Callis. But a lot of people don't realize that he plays an even more important part behind the scenes, making the Impact Wrestling machine tick.

We caught up with Mathews in a global teleconference and spoke about Impact Wrestling's three new signings. Please leave a comment in the section below and weigh in with your thoughts, readers.

I had a chance to break the news that Mahabali Shera is coming back to Impact Wrestling. Do you know when he'll be joining Impact on a full-time basis?

Mathews: I don't. I know that he's going to be moving back here to the States to Louisville, to train in Al Snow's OVW and we'll get going that way. A couple of months maybe. Maybe less than that. It's great that Shera's going to be back.

I saw that he posted that he considers Impact home which is very cool. There's paperwork and visas that have to go along with someone from India coming to the States to live and work and all that stuff. So I think it's a matter of time. A couple of months most likely and then you'll see Shera back on Impact Wrestling.

One of the hottest acquisitions for Impact Wrestling is TJP. How did you come to contact him and what expectations do you have from TJP in Impact?

Mathews: I think a lot of expectations for sure. I think as long as TJP wants to be here and perform...I mean he's a guy that was here (previously). Very outspoken. Believes in himself and believes in what he can do.

He went over to WWE and saw how they do things. He came back and I think the expectations are high for TJP and I hope that he gets the opportunity to run with the ball.


And my final question. There's also a lot of buzz around D'Lo Brown joining Impact Wrestling. Can you tell us what his role will be with the company?

Mathews: I love D'Lo. D'Lo's great. I saw him last night here in San Antonio. He will be a producer at TV and obviously our specials. D'Lo and I will work very closely together. D'Lo will have a role in talent relations which is great.

To have the kind of resume that D'Lo has, the accolades that he has and to have him here to talk to talent and be somebody that the talent can go to, is a big win for everybody. So, I'm super excited that D'Lo is here.

Be sure to catch Impact Wrestling on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD every week. Also, be sure to check out the Impact Plus app!



