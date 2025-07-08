Judgment Day to add another new member by having top superstar turn heel at WWE Evolution? Chances explored

The Judgment Day is all draped in gold after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dethroned The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship last week on RAW. With Dominik Mysterio holding the Intercontinental Championship and Roxanne Perez replacing Liv Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, the villainous group is back on top.

WWE is set to host the historic all-women's premium live event, Evolution, after seven long years on July 13. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are set to defend their titles against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair from SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria from NXT, and the reunited Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) from RAW in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match. While the bout appears to be an uphill battle for The Judgment Day members, a surprising new member could make it easier.

The Kabuki Warriors reunion may be a short-lived one, as Asuka could turn on Kairi and join The Judgment Day at Evolution. The Kabuki Warriors were added to the match on this week's RAW after Kairi scored a pinfall victory over The Prodigy. The Judgment Day members launched an attack on The Pirate Princess after the match before Asuka made the save.

After missing over a year of action due to a knee injury, Asuka returned on the June 16 episode of RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow didn't show any signs of ring rust and swiftly made her way to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. However, the 43-year-old fell short against Jade Cargill at Night of Champions.

The Empress of Tomorrow may soon turn heel by betraying her partner, Kairi Sane, and helping Rodriguez and Perez retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution. If another new member joins The Judgment Day in Liv Morgan's absence, it could add another layer to the ongoing drama in the faction and make The Miracle Kid's return even more exciting.

While it could be exciting, the scenario mentioned above is only speculative. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Evolution 2025.

Vince Russo hilariously roasts The Judgment Day's segment on WWE RAW

During this week's RAW, there was a backstage segment featuring The Judgment Day, where Dominik Mysterio received a "get well soon" cake from AJ Styles, who has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship.

While speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo made fun of the segment by sarcastically praising the production and calling it "riveting."

"This was a production. Bro, I just watching the 50th anniversary of Jaws. Bro, that movie does not compare to this scene. Do you know how long it must have taken to get a birthday cake? And not only that, you gotta have somebody write on that birthday cake. What was that message again? I hope you feel better soon. The thought put into this scene. And then the little hide-and-seek between AJ and Dom. Riveting, that's the only word that comes to mind. Riveting." [From 11:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the villainous faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

