Judgment Day to finally betray Dominik Mysterio, but not in WWE? Here's how it could happen 

The Judgment Day has continued to find success in WWE and will now look to debut in another wrestling company while still featuring in the Stamford-based promotion. The faction alongside Dominik Mysterio is confirmed to appear in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at TripleMania XXXIII. The premium live event will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on August 16.

Dominik is set to face El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee from WWE, and the current AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the latter's title at the forthcoming show in Mexico. Meanwhile, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez will face Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Trios Match that same night.

While many viewers eagerly wait for the historic debut of The Judgment Day in AAA, a major betrayal might unfold at the forthcoming event. However, Dominik Mysterio could be the firm favorite to win the bout in Mexico. He had defeated AJ Styles cleanly last weekend at SummerSlam 2025 to retain his Intercontinental Championship, and there is a possibility that he might pull off a massive win in Mexico.

If this happens, in a shocking twist, Finn Balor may turn on Dominik after the Mixed Trios Match. The latter had betrayed Balor earlier this year when he pinned The Demon King to win the IC Title at WrestleMania 41, and the 44-year-old might still be burning with resentment.

In a shocking turn of events at the Marquee show, Finn Balor might seek to get his revenge on his Judgment Day stablemate and could attack him after he potentially secures the AAA Mega Title. Balor could further challenge Dominik for the gold at WWE Clash in Paris.

That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roxanne Perez to get kicked out of The Judgment Day?

Raquel Rodriquez and Roxanne Perez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss last weekend on Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025. After failing to regain the gold on this week's RAW, The Judgment Day might kick Perez out of the faction.

Roxanne Perez was added to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor as Liv Morgan's replacement to become one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Rodriquez. Now that they've lost the gold, Balor might kick the 23-year-old out of the faction in a massive twist.

It must be noted that while the above scenario might sound promising, it is speculative. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

