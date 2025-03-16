Judgment Day implodes, WrestleMania attack - 4 ways JD McDonagh can return to WWE 

JD McDonagh is a member of the Judgment Day on WWE RAW but has been out of action for over a month. The Irish Ace teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to battle The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) for the World Tag Team Championship on the January 27, 2025, episode of the red brand.

McDonagh went for a move outside the ring but misjudged the landing and crashed into the announce table. The War Raiders won the match to retain the World Tag Team Championship, and McDonagh suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs due to the botch. The veteran recently revealed on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet that he was hoping to return to the ring within a month.

Listed below are four ways JD McDonagh can return to WWE following his injury.

#4. JD McDonagh could attack The War Raiders at WWE WrestleMania

The War Raiders captured the World Tag Team Championship by defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the December 16, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. They are still the reigning World Tag Team Champions on the red brand.

If The Judgment Day can earn another shot at the titles at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month, McDonagh could potentially get involved in the match. The 35-year-old may make his return at The Show of Shows next month and help his stablemates capture the titles from Erik and Ivar.

#3. He could use the transfer window to leave The Judgment Day behind

JD McDonagh has been a member of The Judgment Day for a while now and may be looking for a fresh start. There have been several stars that have used the transfer window to switch brands, and McDonagh may decide to follow in their footsteps.

The Irish star is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster. He could approach RAW General Manager Adam Pearce in the weeks ahead and request a transfer to SmackDown to become a singles star.

#2. The former champion could distract Bron Breakker on RAW

JD McDonagh may not be ready to return to action but could make his return during tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. Tomorrow night's RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show and will feature Finn Balor competing in a title match.

Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor tomorrow night on the red brand. McDonagh could show up during the title match on RAW and provide a distraction, allowing Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. McDonagh could break away from The Judgment Day with Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been arguing with his stablemates in The Judgment Day for a while and has shot down the idea of adding a new member to the faction several times. Balor and McDonagh have had success together, and may be considering exiting the faction.

JD McDonagh could feel that the group is trying to replace him with a new member, and Balor has seemingly been on his last straw with the faction for months. The duo could exit The Judgment Day upon JD McDonagh's return and begin their quest to become World Tag Team Champions once again.

