Judgment Day member to accidentally cause Dominik Mysterio to lose on WWE RAW? Exploring potential tension

The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio have a lot to care of on WWE RAW. The faction lost the Men’s WarGames match to Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Dom Dom and JD McDonagh suffered a beat down at the hands of Randy Orton on the red brand this past Monday.

It seems the group will have to come up with a different game plan for their upcoming match on WWE RAW when Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh take on The Creed Brothers in tag team action this Monday. It is possible the heel duo could lose the match due to a distraction from one of their own members.

The person in question is none other than Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy blamed himself for Judgment Day’s loss at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He might (inadvertently) cause Dominik and JD to lose their tag team match on the red brand.

Ideally, WWE would resort to a controversial finisher to continue the Judgment Day implosion storyline and protect Brutus and Julius Creed ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Creed Brothers survived a tag team turmoil to get an opportunity at the tag team titles on the November 27, 2023, episode of the red brand. It remains to be seen if the former NXT Tag Team Champions will capture their first titles on the main roster.

What did WWE Hall of Famer say about Dominik Mysterio’s current run?

Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll ever since he joined The Judgment Day on the WWE RAW after Clash at the Castle 2022. The 26-year-old star has wrestled some of the best in the business. He even won the NXT North American Championship twice.

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently called Dominik the WWE MVP of 2023. The Heartbreak Kid appeared on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast, wherein he talked about The Judgment Day’s star NXT run.

“To me, Dominik Mysterio - MVP of the WWE this year. Every time he comes here, I look at him and I say, 'Hardest working man in show business.' He has just been an iron man for us. And again, I can't speak to what he does on the main roster, but he has just done everything we have asked of him. He's done it professionally. He's done it admirably. Done it to the best of his ability,” Michaels said. (H/T Wrestling Observer)

Dominik will put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Wes Lee at NXT Deadline on December 9, 2023.

