Judgment Day member to fight for the NXT title? Possible outcome of Rhea Ripley's visit

Rhea Ripley recently made a surprise visit to this week's episode of NXT. The RAW star made sure that her appearance made an impact and even teased a possible title match. However, it's not for her.

On last week's NXT episode, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Finn Balor later attacked the RAW star, but Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes came to the aid of The Visionary. As it turns out, Rhea Ripley was not happy with the duo's help.

On this week's NXT, Rhea Ripley warned the duo that they put a target behind their backs by inserting themselves in Judgment Day's business. With previous news that WWE planned on moving Dominik Mysterio to the developmental brand, it's possible that he would be the one to feud with Carmelo and maybe even for the brand's championship.

What else did Rhea Ripley do in this week's NXT?

Rhea was in NXT from 2017 to 2021

The Women's World Champion's appearance in the recent developmental episode may be on behalf of The Judgment Day, but she still handled some business for herself.

Some people currently at odds with each other in NXT are Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne. On the recent developmental brand episode, the latter was seen complaining backstage about her confrontation with Lyra last week. Valkyria later showed up and ended Jacy's rant by hitting her face.

Valkyria went face-to-face with Jacy and stated she doesn't play games, then walked out The Eradicator. Rhea Ripley emerged and told Jacy she deserved what happened and that Lyra was a badass.

What happened the last time Rhea Ripley was in NXT?

Three out of four members of The Judgment Day went through the developmental brand before entering the main roster. However, it was only The Eradicator who went through NXT UK. Although she debuted in the main roster in 2021, she visited the Tuesday show a few months ago.

The last time the RAW star was in NXT was in October of last year when Cora Jade picked her as Roxanne Perez's Pick Your Poison opponent. To no surprise for many, The Eradicator successfully defeated the 21-year-old.

If Carmelo and Trick begin a feud with The Judgment Day in the future, the Australian star may also be seen more frequently in NXT. For now, fans just have to wait and see how the tension between the superstars will turn out.

