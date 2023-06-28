Subtle detail about Rhea Ripley's surprise appearance on WWE NXT: What you missed

On the latest edition of NXT, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made her presence felt in a surprising manner. She appeared and confronted the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his ally Trick Williams. She addressed Melo's interference in the business of The Judgment Day that took place during Monday Night RAW.

Hayes made an appearance on the latest edition of the red brand, where he intervened to prevent Finn Balor from attacking Seth Rollins. This set the stage for a match between Melo and Balor later in the show. In the subsequent match, Balor emerged victorious over the NXT Champion.

However, there could be something the WWE Universe missed during the appearance from the Women's World Champion. The segment was pre-taped, most likely at RAW. The reason behind pre-taping is that she was on the way to London for Money in the Bank 2023 along with the other members of The Judgment Day, except for Domink Mysterio.

The Eradicator also shared a hilarious photo a few hours before NXT by photoshopping Dom Dom into the picture. So it seems that the company could have pre-tapped the segment when Melo appeared on RAW.

Rhea Ripley's possible role at Money in the Bank 2023

As of now, The Eradicator does not have a confirmed match for the upcoming premium live event. However, other members of The Judgment Day will be busy with their respective matches.

Finn Balor will go head-to-head with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Damian Priest is set to participate in the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match, and Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023

Rhea Ripley has been acting as Dominik's ally and shielding him from Cody Rhodes. It is likely that the Women's World Champion will continue to support Dominik in his quest for victory against Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023.

It is also speculated that maybe The American Nightmare could bring an Equalizer in the form of his wife Brandi Rhodes. Brandi also warned Rhea Ripley in the past regarding her involvement.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in London.

