Rhea Ripley shares hilarious travel picture with the "other members" of Judgment Day [PHOTO]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day members are headed to London, UK, for the upcoming 2023 Money in the Bank show. Before the event, Women's World Champion shared a rib-tickling picture of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and seemingly photoshopped Dominik Mysterio traveling in an airplane.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest faced Cody Rhodes in the main event. However, The American Nightmare had the last laugh, leading to Dominik jumping from behind and attacking him. Meanwhile, Judgment Day's Finn Balor also took out Seth Rollins leading to a massive brawl before NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes interfered.

Rhea Ripley is the only Judgment Day member not to participate in a match in London, but she has to look out for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner.

After a tedious Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day members Ripley, Balor, and Priest were seen traveling in an airplane in Dom Dom's absence. But Mami made sure not to let young Mysterio feel left out.

Hence, The Eradicator took to Twitter to share a hilarious photoshopped picture of Dominik alongside Finn Balor and The Archer of Infamy. This photo of Dom was seemingly from his promo when he spent a night in jail.

"The Judgment Day will see you soon UK ⚖️," she wrote.

Check out Ripley's wacky tweet below:

Rhea Ripley’s recent opponent Natalya shared a photo with two male WWE Superstars while traveling to the UK

Former Divas Champion Natalya is also heading to Money in the Bank 2023. Since multiple WWE Superstars are traveling to England, Nattie had great company with Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura in an airplane.

The American Nightmare is set to face Dominik Mysterio at MITB, as the latter has insulted and taken cheap shots at Rhodes for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, The King of Strong Style is slated to be a part of the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Other WWE Superstars next to Nakamura include Ricochet, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, BUTCH, and Priest.

The Queen of Harts shared on social media that she got an airplane seat between Cody and Nakamura.

Currently, Nattie has challenged Rhea Ripley on the Monday Night RAW episode after MITB. At the 2023 Night of Champions, The Queen of Harts failed to capture the title from Ripley. It remains to be seen if former Divas Champion can get her hands on Mami’s title.

